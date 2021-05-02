Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.78 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

