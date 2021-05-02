Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.41 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $99,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

