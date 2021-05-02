Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.76 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Washington Federal worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

