Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Koppers worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $3,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.24 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.