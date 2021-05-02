Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Ferro worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

