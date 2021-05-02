Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,067 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

MDRX opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

