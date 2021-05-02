Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,176 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of MasTec worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.