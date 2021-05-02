Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,941 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of ScanSource worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

