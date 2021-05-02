Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 14,699 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

