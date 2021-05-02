Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 16,622 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Triumph Group worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,356,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 205,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.