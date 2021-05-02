Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 40,676 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Green Dot worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Green Dot by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

GDOT opened at $45.76 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

