Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,222 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

