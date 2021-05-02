Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,279 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,707,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $187.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

