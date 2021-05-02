Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,985 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

