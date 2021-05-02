Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Hits $7.94 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded flat against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

