Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,224,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

