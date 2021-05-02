Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

