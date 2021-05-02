SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $10.47 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $34.30 or 0.00060699 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $599,185.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

