So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in So-Young International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

