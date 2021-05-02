So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of SY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
About So-Young International
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
