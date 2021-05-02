Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

