Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 947,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 133,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

