Solana (SOL) Price Tops $47.36 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Solana has a total market cap of $12.91 billion and $746.47 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $47.36 or 0.00083798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,290 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,554 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

