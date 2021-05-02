SOLVE Hits Market Capitalization of $106.19 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $106.19 million and approximately $421,993.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

