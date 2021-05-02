SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

