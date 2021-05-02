Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $12.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $12.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $64.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

SONM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

