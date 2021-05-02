Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

