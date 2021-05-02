SOTA Finance (SOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $135,739.00

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $135,739.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

