South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

