South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
