South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of South State worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

