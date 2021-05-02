SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

