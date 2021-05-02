SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 561,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

