SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $71,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

