SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.33% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

