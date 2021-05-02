Spectre.ai Dividend Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

