Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00314661 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009305 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.