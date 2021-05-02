Spendcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

