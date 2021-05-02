Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 85.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $963,898.08 and $56.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

