SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $436,729.59 and approximately $37.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,957.02 or 1.00468211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $835.18 or 0.01473205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00556023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.00362803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00221328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004646 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.