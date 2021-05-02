Squirrel Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,382.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.26 or 0.00019798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $55,382.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 825,500 coins and its circulating supply is 823,635 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

