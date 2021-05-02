Squorum Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Squorum has a total market capitalization of $18,004.25 and $2.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squorum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squorum has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squorum alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00287447 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001571 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

SQR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Squeezer is a platform designed to help software developers build apps easily without tackling the entire blockchain infrastructure. It is also a tool for providing high-quality blockchain software components to large enterprise organizations. Squeezer uses world-class microservices platforms, such as AWS Lambda, Google Functions, and Azure Functions. The Squeezer Platform is powered by the SQR token (ERC20). Developers will purchase platform subscriptions with the token to create their applications. Additionally, all consultancy services provided by the Squeezer team will be paid for in SQR tokens. “

Squorum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.