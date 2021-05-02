Stably USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,863.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Stably USD has a total market cap of $673,248.21 and approximately $2,863.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.