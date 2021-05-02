Stacks (STX) Price Tops $2.10

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $19.88 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00280124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01117949 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,721,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.