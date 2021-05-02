StakedZEN Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for $123.31 or 0.00218391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 15% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $8,241.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

