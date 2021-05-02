Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $42.79 million and $215,514.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.95 or 0.00556569 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001027 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00188656 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,918,754 coins and its circulating supply is 116,379,716 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

