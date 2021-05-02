Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Stakinglab has a market cap of $4,125.81 and $132.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 83.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003335 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.