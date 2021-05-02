Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCBFY stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.