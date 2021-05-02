StarterCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,834.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 946.4% against the US dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $522,669.46 and $1,834.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.