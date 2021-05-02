STASIS EURO Market Cap Tops $60.47 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $2.18 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

