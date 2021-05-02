State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

