State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Square worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

NYSE SQ opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.